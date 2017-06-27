G Suite Customers Can Now Sign Up For Project Fi

G Suite customers can now sign up for Project Fi as Google has just officially announced the details of the inclusion for G Suite customers on its official G Suite Updates blog today. The new G Suite account support is only currently available to G Suite customers in the U.S., and right now Google doesn’t mention anything about when it might be opening up the same support for G Suite customers who are located in other countries.

Now that the support is live, there are still some steps to be taken before G Suite Customers can actually use their G Suite accounts to sign up for Project Fi service. First, G Suite administrators will need to activate Project Fi in the Admin Console as an available service to tie the accounts to, as Google notes that this option is disabled by default. Until administrators activate this option, customers will be locked out from using their G Suite Google accounts and it will be as if G Suite support was not available at all.

With the announcement going live today G Suite customers may see the ability to sign up for Project Fi with their G Suite accounts today as well if Admins enable Project Fi immediately, but the feature visibility could take up to 15 days to show up for all G Suite customers in the US as the rollout pace is going to be hitting customers gradually. It’s also not possible to add more than a total of six G Suite customers to a group plan for Project Fi as six is the maximum supported number of people on a group account for the service. That means G Suite customers who are part of a group of more than six users will have to be split up in multiple Project Fi accounts to allow for all customers to be included that are wanting to sign up for Project Fi. That said it may be better suited for G Suite customers to sign up for plans individually if it’s allowed, though that will all depend on the company and whoever controls the Project Fi accounts for the company.