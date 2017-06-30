Free Google Home Promo Extended to the Google Pixel

The Google Store is currently running a promotion where buyers of the Google Pixel can also get the Google Home for Free. This promotion was previously available for the larger and more expensive Pixel XL. Now it is available for both Pixel smartphones from Google. It’s a pretty good promotion, and a great way to get more people using the Google Home, which has the Google Assistant built in. The Google Assistant can do all of the usual Google stuff, like answer questions, tell you the weather and such. But the Google Assistant can also control your smart home, like changing your thermostat and such.

Google Home was also announced last year. Announced initially at Google I/O then launched along with the Pixel and Pixel XL in the fall. The Google Home is typically around $129 and the Google Pixel around $649, so combined, that’s a pretty good deal, and really the only deal we’ve seen so far for the Google Pixel. Even though the device has been out for almost a year now, it has never really gone on sale yet. The Google Pixel was the first smartphone “Made by Google”, even though HTC manufactured it. It was Google’s departure from the Nexus line, and moving towards its own line of products. HTC is expected to be making the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 this year as well, and leaks are starting to pour in quite a bit already, even though the devices aren’t slated to be announced until around October, once again, like it was last year.

Google has not stated how long this promotion will be good for on the Pixel and Pixel XL. But if you’ve been looking for a new smartphone and had your eye on the Google Pixel, now is a good time to grab one. Even if you don’t want to keep the Google Home, you could sell it and still get a decent amount of cash for it. Which will make the Google Pixel purchase even cheaper in the long run. You can see the official details on the Google Store at the link below.