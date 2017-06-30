Four Months Of Free YouTube Red & Play Music On Offer Again

Google is once again offering an attractive trial of its two streaming services – YouTube Red and Play Music, with the Alphabet-owned company now willing to provide new customers with four months of free subscription to both platforms. The offer has been confirmed as working earlier today and though the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant has yet to publicize it in any capacity, it seems that users in the United States who have never previously subscribed to either service can enjoy them until mid-fall free of charge. It’s currently unclear whether consumers in other countries are also eligible for the offer, though users from different parts of Europe have already confirmed they don’t have access to it.

The Google Play Music has been available for a free trial period ever since the company launched the service in late 2011, though that offer usually only lasts for two months. Google has a long history of extending the initial promotional period to customers of many of its partners, with the latest such move benefiting consumers who opted to purchase either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, netting themselves a few more free months of Play Music and a larger number of upload spots for their songs, as well as a useful discovery feature called New Release Radio. It remains to be seen how long will the four-month trial period for Play Music and YouTube Red be on offer, though the company’s previous practices indicate that you should be able to take advantage of it for at least two weeks.

Only customers who were never subscribed to either one of Google’s services are eligible for the offer and everyone else will still be presented with a $9.99 monthly subscription fee as soon as they attempt to sign up for the streaming platforms. Anyone interested in trying out Play Music and YouTube Red for the first time ever can do so by following the source link beneath this writing. Even if you miss out on this promotional period, Google will likely start a new one in the near future seeing how the company already ran numerous similar promotions since the turn of the year.