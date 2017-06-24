Flyme OS 6 Can Be Installed On The Samsung Galaxy S7 Series

Flyme OS 6 is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, meaning users of either handset can go ahead and install the operating system on their respective devices. Meizu, which is the company behind Flyme OS, has made the software available on its website for the two smartphones and it can simply be downloaded by clicking on the source link below. The package is pretty sizable and weighs in at 1252MB, so it is best to download it while connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Flyme OS 6 for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is currently available in beta, and it comes with software version Flyme 6.7.6.22R. It was first published on 22nd of June, and has since received an update which brings a number of fixes. Fixes include the ability to delete messages, contacts as well as the call log in bulk. An issue with the fingerprint scanner whereby it is unable to register fingerprints, has also been fixed. Flyme OS 6 was first launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and Meizu has yet to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for it. Therefore, if you opt to install the custom ROM on your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge, it will be downgraded to Android 6.0 Marshmallow as both phones already received the latest version of Android a couple of months back. If you would like to go ahead and install the software on your smartphone, it should be done with caution as it will require you to flash it onto your device. It is not recommended to flash the software if you aren’t familiar with the process, as it may potentially brick your handset.

Flyme OS 6 is a custom ROM created by Chinese electronics manufacturer Meizu and the company announced recently that it is now available for third-party smartphones. It was initially available for 60 devices from numerous companies, including Samsung, HTC, OnePlus, LG and Sony. However, that figure has been rising ever since the announcement. Like most custom UI’s from Chinese companies, Flyme OS 6 doesn’t come with an app drawer. Also, Meizu has included many features in its custom UI, such as the Intelligent Thinking Engine “One Mind,” which will automatically pick up user habits and provide solutions based on the situation.