FJ Drive App Debuts with Real-Time Inventory & Auto Financing

AutoGravity and the Fletcher Jones Auto Group have just announced a new partnership, where the two companies are bringing the FJ Drive app to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App store. AutoGravity is a popular company that allows users to find cars nearby, and even apply for financing in the app. So that users are able to walk into their local dealership and pick up the car they wanted. Now with FJ Drive, a number of Fletcher Jones Auto Group dealers are now supported with this functionality. Users will be able to view the inventory at their local dealership in real-time. Users are also able to choose any Mercedes-Benz model and view which ones are in stock along with their sticker price.

When it comes to financing or leasing, that can all be done in the app before you even get to the dealership. The app will show you the financing or leasing offer, and you are able to approve it before you get to the dealership. Making car buying a whole lot simpler. This really streamlines the car buying experience, as you are able to walk right into the dealership and pick up the car you’ve had your eye on. Without needing a salesperson to sell you on a particular model over another one.

The Fletcher Jones Auto Group has 20 different dealerships in California, Hawaii, Nevada and Illinois. The majority of them are Mercedes-Benz dealerships, but there are a few Audi dealerships there as well. It’s a pretty popular company in those states, especially for those looking for luxury vehicles. And now with the FJ Drive app, powered by AutoGravity, car buyers can get their new car even faster. AutoGravity is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS, respectively, already. It has become a pretty popular app for buying cars, as it brings the latest technology that most users enjoy from their smartphone, into the car buying experience. Instead of having to spend hours at a car dealership picking out the right car. Now both the AutoGravity and FJ Drive apps are available on Google Play right now, they are both free of charge as well.