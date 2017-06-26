First OnePlus 5 Update Brings Bug Fixes & Optimizations

The OnePlus 5 got introduced last week, and a first software update for the device is already here. OxygenOS 4.5.2 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 5, and it is bringing various bug fixes and optimizations to the device. Now, under the ‘bug fixes’ category, OnePlus listed ‘app installation issues’ and ‘system update failure’, both of which are supposed to be fixed with this new update. Now, as far as optimizations go, the company did some work on the phone’s camera app, compatibility with third-party applications, while OnePlus also improved Bluetooth, network and system stability.

As you can see, the company did not exactly introduce any new features with this update, which was to be expected considering that the phone launched just last week. New features will be coming to the OnePlus 5 in the future, though the company is currently focused on ironing out some kinks that were present on the device, and is actually inviting OnePlus 5 users to help them squash any bugs and issues with the device. The company is inviting consumers to give feedback and report bugs on its forums, over at https://forums.oneplus.net/feedback/. The OnePlus 5 is actually not even on sale just yet, it was available in an ‘Early Drop’ format for a while after the company announced it, but that’s no longer the case. OnePlus basically gave its fans a chance to purchase the device before everyone else by releasing a special code at the unveiling of the device, which you then needed to type in on the company’s official website, which gave you the opportunity to purchase the phone.

The OnePlus 5 is made out of anodized aluminum, and it comes with a dual camera setup (20-megapixel + 16-megapixel cameras) on the back, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 3,300mAh battery is included on the inside of the device. A 16-megapixel shooter can be found on the front side of the OnePlus 5, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone with OnePlus’ OxygenOS.

Pre-Order The OnePlus 5