Fi Fit Quiz Helps You Assess If The Carrier Works For You

The Fi Fit Quiz helps you assess if the carrier will work for you as an option for wireless service. It’s a new quiz put out by Google recently and it consists of a series of five simple questions that are meant to focus on key factors of importance when looking at choosing a wireless carrier to subscribe to. While some consumers will certainly be able to decide whether or not Project Fi service would work for them without answering the questions associated with this quiz, there are likely to be many consumers who are not able to decide, and may not even know that Project Fi was an option in the first place. That said, the Fi Fit Quiz can not only work as a means for seeing if the service will fit your needs, but it can also serve as a way to shed some light on the service for those who weren’t aware that it was available.

The questions that Google asks and needs answers to in order to give consumers an idea of whether or not Fi will work for them are where people spend most of their time, how many people will be on the plan, how much data is used up by the one individual or group of people that the plan will be for, how much your current monthly plan costs, and finally it asks what phones are currently being used by the person or persons that will be looking to switch to Fi if it ends up being a good fit.

Once all the questions have been answered the next page will greet you with a message stating if the service is a fit or if it’s not, and this information is all laid out in a series of card style panels overlayed on top of a coverage map so you can see what the coverage is like in your area, along with a legend that shows you the color coded references for 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE data areas. It can be quite the useful tool, and it’s easy enough to use and only takes a minute or two to complete, so if you’ve been considering Project Fi, give this a go.