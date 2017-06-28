Facebook Now Has 2 Billion Monthly Active Users

Facebook has officially reached two billion monthly active users, further strengthening the company’s position as the largest social networking site globally. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, shared the company’s milestone via his Facebook page, adding that the company is “making progress connecting the world.” Coincidentally, Zuckerberg’s announcement came only a few days after he unveiled the company’s new mission statement with the goal to “bring the world closer together.” Facebook launched the new mission statement at its first Community Summit in Chicago last week. Meanwhile, other social networking sites pale in comparison with Facebook. Its closest rival is YouTube, which has 1.5 billion users. Twitter, on the other hand, recently reported a monthly active users of 328 million as of April 2017.

Monthly active users are the individuals who actually log in and visit Facebook via its mobile app or website every month. Also included in the stats are the people who use the Messenger app, though users who log in to Instagram or WhatsApp are not accounted for. However, not only the core Facebook app and website are growing in size in terms of user base. Nevertheless, user activity on Facebook’s other apps also continues to grow. WhatsApp and Messenger, both owned by Facebook, now have more than 1.2 billion monthly active users. Messenger, in particular, eclipsed the 1.2 billion-user mark in April of this year. A major contributor to Messenger’s exponential growth over the last couple of months is Facebook’s aggressive campaign to have the instant messaging app installed in every phone if users want to send messages through the platform. Instagram is trailing behind WhatsApp and Messenger, with more than 700 million monthly active users. Several factors also contributed to Instagram’s rapid growth, including fresh features and changes as well as the company’s increasing focus on emerging markets such as India.

Hitting the two-billion user mark means Facebook is now connecting approximately two-thirds of the world’s population, as indicated by the International Telecommunications Union’s 2016 report. More to the point, Facebook now has a wider role in helping to address some of the world’s pressing issues. Along with its expanding platform is the company’s increasing duty in moderating sensitive content, vetting the accuracy of information shared via its platform, and other ethical issues.