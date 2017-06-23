Evernote Beta 7.12 Introduces Fingerprint Authentication

The latest beta update for the Evernote app introduced fingerprint authentication support, with the version 7.12 adding the new feature to one of the many settings sections of the popular note-taking service. Enabling the functionality is a somewhat convoluted process, with it being directly tied to the app’s Passcode Lock. Users who are looking to access their notes with a fingerprint first need to set up a Passcode Lock by opening the Account Info section of the main Settings menu, then tapping the relevant option on the following screen. This course of action will make the command to enable fingerprint authentication visible, placing it in the Manage Passcode Lock section. Turning on the dedicated toggle will finally enable this verification method and won’t require any additional steps.

As expected, fingerprint authentication support introduced to Evernote relies on your system security settings, i.e. fingerprints you have already registered as yours in the main Settings menu of your Android smartphone or tablet. Enabling fingerprint verification doesn’t disable the option of logging into the app with a PIN and can be turned off in the Manage Passcode Lock menu at any time. It’s currently unclear whether Evernote’s developers will eventually make the option more visible once it hits the stable channel, or if the app will at least let its users know that they can now use their fingerprints to access it. Being part of an experimental Evernote build, there’s still a small chance that this new authentication method never makes it to a stable release, though that isn’t likely to happen. However, it’s currently unclear how long exactly will Evernote’s developers take to roll out the feature to all users, which will presumably happen at some point this year.

If you’re already enrolled in Evernote’s beta program, follow the Google Play Store link below to download the latest beta build of the app. The service will likely be ennobled with more functionalities and optimizations in the coming months, though the Evernote Corporation has recently been rather quiet regarding its offerings after facing significant public backlash for its attempt to introduce some controversial privacy policy changes.