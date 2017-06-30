Encased Meizu PRO 7 Pops Up, Secondary Display In Focus

The Meizu PRO 7 leaks have been arriving quite often in the last couple of weeks, and yet another one just surfaced. A bunch of new images popped up, showing off the Meizu PRO 7, though this time around is sporting a case. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will get to see the Meizu PRO 7 in black and red cases, and the phone’s secondary display is also visible here.

As most of you know, the Meizu PRO 7 will almost certainly ship with a secondary E-ink panel on the back, pretty much every leak that has surfaced in the last couple of weeks suggested that it will happen. That secondary display will be placed below the phone’s dual camera setup on the back, and it won’t be as big as other secondary E-ink panels we’ve seen out there. This secondary display will show you the time, date, weather and also your notifications, while you’ll be able to set up several pages on that display it seems. Meizu will, hopefully, offer us some customization when it comes to that display, and the Meizu PRO 7 will also sport a front-facing physical home key, or as Meizu calls it, the mBack button. This is a multifunctional button which serves as a home key, back key, fingerprint scanner and you can also turn off the display if you hold it.

The Meizu PRO 7 will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, at least that’s what rumors have been saying, and the device will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor will fuel this smartphone, and the device will be made out of metal. Two 12-megapixel shooters will be placed on the back of the Meizu PRO 7, if rumors are to be believed, while Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on it, along with Meizu’s Flyme OS. It is still unknown when will Meizu introduce its new flagship, but a rumor that surfaced yesterday suggested that the device may arrive on July 26. In addition to that, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus may also launch, if the rumor is to be believed, though that’s likely, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will probably launch in Q4 this year.

