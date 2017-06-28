Element’s Amazon Fire TV-Powered TV Sets Now Available

Element’s newest 4K TV’s are now available for purchase through Amazon. These TV’s are a bit unique, as they are the first line of TV’s to have Amazon’s own Fire TV built right in. This is similar to Sony’s and LeEco’s Android TV’s, or the Roku TV’s from TCL. What this essentially means is that users will get the full Fire TV experience without purchasing anything extra, nor needing to use one of the precious HDMI ports on the TV’s backside. This line of TV’s from Element are available in 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches, starting at $449.99.

These are 4K TV’s, so you’re going to get a pretty incredible picture out of these TV sets, as you’d expect. Refresh rates here are up to 120Hz. There are 4 HDMI ports here with one that supports ARC. There’s also two USB ports – one of which is 2.0 and the other is 3.0. On top of that, users will also get a SD card slot, Ethernet, composite/component, headphone and optical audio out ports. Ethernet is a port that users will definitely want to take advantage of, seeing as wireless isn’t as fast as a wired connection and 4K does use plenty of bandwidth.

With Fire TV built in, users will be able to experience Alexa throughout the entire operating system on this TV. Which is a nice feature to have available. Users also get 15,000 different channels, apps and Alexa skills. These include apps like Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now and many more. If you purchase the HD Antenna bundle, you’ll also be able to use the over-the-air channels that are built right into your TV. There is a Voice Remote that includes Alexa that comes with the TV. So this one actually comes with two remotes, the normal TV remote and then the Amazon Fire TV remote. Which is pretty similar to what you receive with the Fire TV set-top boxes that Amazon already sells.

The 43-inch is priced at $449, the 50-inch at $549, the 55-inch at $649 and the 65-inch model is priced at $749. So these aren’t cheap TV’s but definitely worth the cash. They are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping, although the 65-inch model may need you to set up an appointment for it to be delivered, due to how large it really is.