Electronics Deals – June 30th, 2017: Google Chromecast, HTC Vive & More

Newegg is offering up the HTC Vive for $799, and with a promo code you can get $50 knocked off of that price, bringing it down to $749. Normally this wouldn’t be a big enough discount to really talk about, but since the HTC Vive almost never goes on sale or drops in price, this is one of the very few discounts for the Vive and makes it worth picking up. The HTC Vive is a VR headset that was developed between HTC and Valve. It’s one of the more high-end models out there, and is not based on your smartphone.