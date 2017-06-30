Electronics Deals – June 30th, 2017: Google Chromecast, HTC Vive & More

June 30, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

HTC Vive

Newegg is offering up the HTC Vive for $799, and with a promo code you can get $50 knocked off of that price, bringing it down to $749. Normally this wouldn’t be a big enough discount to really talk about, but since the HTC Vive almost never goes on sale or drops in price, this is one of the very few discounts for the Vive and makes it worth picking up. The HTC Vive is a VR headset that was developed between HTC and Valve. It’s one of the more high-end models out there, and is not based on your smartphone.

COUPON CODE
VIVEFIFTY
HTC Vive$749Buy Now!
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD)

eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD)$599Buy Now!
Anker USB Type-C with Power Delivery 30W USB Wall Charger
Expires: June 30th, 2017

Anker is running a sale through June 30th on its USB Type-C wall charger, which also includes Power Delivery. This means that it has enough juice to charge things like the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Pro (not quite at full speed on the MacBook Pro, but close). It can also charge smartphones as normal without overpowering them and causing issues.

COUPON CODE
ANKR7214
Anker USB Type-C with Power Delivery 30W USB Wall Charger$18.99Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Mpow Car Phone Holder
    $7.69Buy Now!
  • AUKEY USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables (5-Pack)
    $15.99Buy Now!
  • Cambond Reversible A Male to Micro USB Cable
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $4.99Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    SO7EV9XS
  • Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $8.99Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    ANKR7212
  • AUKEY Car Mount (2-Pack)
    $10.99Buy Now!
  • AUKEY 30000mAh Portable Charger with Quick Charge 3.0
    $59.99Buy Now!
  • Anker Quick Charge 2.0 36W Dual USB Car Charger
    $12.99Buy Now!
  • 1byone 9.6A / 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger
    $7.99Buy Now!
  • Logitech ZeroTouch (with Alexa)
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Kenu Airframe - Car Mount for Smartphones
    $13.97Buy Now!

Wearables

  • Fossil Grant Hybrid Smartwatch
    $175Buy Now!
  • Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid
    $155Buy Now!
  • Michael Kors "Access Activity Tracker" Crosby Silicone Bracelet
    $95Buy Now!
  • Fitbit Charge 2
    $149Buy Now!
  • Fitbit Flex 2
    $59.95Buy Now!
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
    $245Buy Now!

Audio

  • LG LAS160B 50W 2-Channel Soundbar
    $59.99Buy Now!
  • Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
    $99Buy Now!
  • Fugoo Style XL Rugged Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Speaker
    $99.99Buy Now!
  • JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
    $249Buy Now!
  • JBL Flip 4
    $99.95Buy Now!
  • JBL Charge 3
    $149Buy Now!
  • Anker SoundBuds Lite
    Expires: July 4th, 2017
    $25.99Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    ANKER271
  • Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones
    $195Buy Now!

Cameras & Drones

  • Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera
    $3299Buy Now!
  • Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera
    $379Buy Now!
  • Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens
    $248Buy Now!
  • GoPro HERO4 Silver
    $299Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
    $699Buy Now!
  • Samsung Gear 360 (2017)
    $199Buy Now!

TV's & Games

  • LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)
    $2295Buy Now!
  • Samsung 55" Flat QLED HD 4K Ultra HDTV
    $1749Buy Now!
  • Isignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
    $399Buy Now!
  • Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)
    $42.99Buy Now!
  • FIFA 17 - Xbox One
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
    $34.99Buy Now!
  • LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV
    $497Buy Now!
  • Sony XBR-X900E-Series 55"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV
    $1298Buy Now!
  • Google Chromecast
    $30Buy Now!

Laptops & Desktops

  • Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive
    $79.99Buy Now!
  • Dell XPS 15 9550 Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
    $1499Buy Now!
  • HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
    $922Buy Now!
  • Acer Chromebook R 13
    $389Buy Now!
  • ASUS 13.3" ZenBook UX310UA
    $699Buy Now!
  • Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $139Buy Now!
  • WD 8TB My Cloud Mirror (Gen 2) + 2-bay Personal Cloud Storage
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $399Buy Now!

Home Tech