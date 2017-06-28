Electronics Deals – June 28th, 2017: Galaxy S8, LG G5 & More

Unlocked LG G5
Expires: June 29th, 2017

Amazon has listed an unlocked LG G5 (model H830) in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Which means that this deal is good today – June 28th – only, and while supplies last. It’s currently being sold for just $249, which is a pretty heavy discount and it’s the cheapest we’ve seen for a brand new model of the LG G5.

Unlocked LG G5 – $249
YUNEEC Typhoon H Hexacopter
Expires: June 29th, 2017

B&H Photo is offering up a slew of YUNEEC’s drones with 4K cameras in its daily deals today. This Typhoon H Hexacopter from YUNEEC is available for just $799, which is a pretty good price for this one, considering it is about $500 off of its regular price. With this drone, users will be able to get some pretty great aerial footage and pictures, as well as have some fun.

YUNEEC Typhoon H Hexacopter – $799
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD)

eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD) – $599
Anker USB Type-C with Power Delivery 30W USB Wall Charger
Expires: June 30th, 2017

Anker is running a sale through June 30th on its USB Type-C wall charger, which also includes Power Delivery. This means that it has enough juice to charge things like the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Pro (not quite at full speed on the MacBook Pro, but close). It can also charge smartphones as normal without overpowering them and causing issues.

COUPON CODE
ANKR7214
Anker USB Type-C with Power Delivery 30W USB Wall Charger – $18.99

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Mpow Car Phone Holder
    $7.69
  • AUKEY USB-C to USB 3.0 Cables (5-Pack)
    $15.99
  • Cambond Reversible A Male to Micro USB Cable
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $4.99
    COUPON CODE
    SO7EV9XS
  • Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger
    Expires: June 30th, 2017
    $8.99
    COUPON CODE
    ANKR7212

Wearables

  • Fossil Grant Hybrid Smartwatch
    $175
  • Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid
    $155
  • Michael Kors "Access Activity Tracker" Crosby Silicone Bracelet
    $95
  • Fitbit Charge 2
    $149
  • Fitbit Flex 2
    $59.95
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
    $245

Audio

  • LG LAS160B 50W 2-Channel Soundbar
    $59.99
  • Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
    $99
  • Fugoo Style XL Rugged Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Speaker
    $99.99
  • JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
    $249
  • JBL Flip 4
    $99.95
  • JBL Charge 3
    $149
  • Anker SoundBuds Lite
    Expires: July 4th, 2017
    $25.99
    COUPON CODE
    ANKER271

Cameras & Drones

  • Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera
    $3299
  • Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera
    $379
  • Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens
    $248
  • GoPro HERO4 Silver
    $299
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
    $699

TV's & Games

  • LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)
    $2295
  • Samsung 55" Flat QLED HD 4K Ultra HDTV
    $1749
  • Isignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
    $399
  • Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)
    $42.99
  • FIFA 17 - Xbox One
    $29.99
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
    $34.99

Laptops & Desktops

  • Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive
    $79.99
  • Dell XPS 15 9550 Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
    $1499
  • HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
    $922
  • Acer Chromebook R 13
    $389

Home Tech