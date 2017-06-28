Electronics Deals – June 28th, 2017: Galaxy S8, LG G5 & More
Expires: June 29th, 2017
Amazon has listed an unlocked LG G5 (model H830) in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Which means that this deal is good today – June 28th – only, and while supplies last. It’s currently being sold for just $249, which is a pretty heavy discount and it’s the cheapest we’ve seen for a brand new model of the LG G5.
Expires: June 29th, 2017
B&H Photo is offering up a slew of YUNEEC’s drones with 4K cameras in its daily deals today. This Typhoon H Hexacopter from YUNEEC is available for just $799, which is a pretty good price for this one, considering it is about $500 off of its regular price. With this drone, users will be able to get some pretty great aerial footage and pictures, as well as have some fun.
eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Expires: June 30th, 2017
Anker is running a sale through June 30th on its USB Type-C wall charger, which also includes Power Delivery. This means that it has enough juice to charge things like the Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Pro (not quite at full speed on the MacBook Pro, but close). It can also charge smartphones as normal without overpowering them and causing issues.
ANKR7214
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
Wearables
Audio
- LG LAS160B 50W 2-Channel Soundbar$59.99Buy Now!
- Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker$99Buy Now!
- Fugoo Style XL Rugged Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Speaker$99.99Buy Now!
- JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones$249Buy Now!
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- JBL Charge 3$149Buy Now!
- Anker SoundBuds Lite
Expires: July 4th, 2017$25.99Buy Now!COUPON CODE
ANKER271
Cameras & Drones
TV's & Games
- LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)$2295Buy Now!
- Samsung 55" Flat QLED HD 4K Ultra HDTV$1749Buy Now!
- Isignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV$399Buy Now!
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- FIFA 17 - Xbox One$29.99Buy Now!
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4$34.99Buy Now!