Electronics Deals – June 21st, 2017: Segway One S1, Nextbit Robin & More

In today’s deals, Amazon is offering up the Segway One S1 for just $479, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Additionally, Newegg is running a flash sale on the Nextbit Robin. Selling the smartphone for just $117.99, which is a fantastic price for a new smartphone.

If you’re in need of a new car charger, this one from Omaker is definitely worth taking a look at. This one has three USB ports which output at up to 2.4A each. Unfortunately, it does not support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standard, but 2.4A should still be fast enough for most devices to get a quick charge when needed.

Need some extra storage? Western Digital has you covered with its My Passport external hard drive here. This one supports both Mac and Windows and it has a ton of space. We’re talking about 4TB of space, which is going to be enough for most people these days.

The LG V20 is perhaps one of the best smartphones on the market right now. It really checks all of the boxes, including a removable battery, micro SD card slot and 64GB of storage. It does also have a Quad DAC inside which offers some incredible sounding audio for the audiophiles out there. And right now it’s just $469, nearly $300 off of its regular price.

Today Only!

Segway One S1 – $479

Nextbit Robin 32GB – $117.99

New Releases

HTC U11 – $649

Sony KD49X720E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) – $698 (Pre-Order, slated to ship July 16th)

Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition – Starting at $449 (43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch & 65-inch available)

Sony XBR55A1E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV (2017 Model) – $3998

Logitech MX Master 2S – $99

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S – $79

Pre-Order Amazon Echo Show (Ships June 28th) – $229,

Amazon Echo Look – $199 (By invitation only!)

Smartphones & Tablets

Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950 – $599

HTC Bolt – $499

HTC U Ultra – $629

HTC 10 – $499

Google Pixel 32GB – $574.99

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – $369

Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930A – $299

Huawei Mate 9 – $508.09

LG G4 VS986 32GB – $99

LG G6 H870DS 64GB – $497.99

Motorola Moto Z Play XT1635-02 – $349

Apple 9.7″ iPad (2017, 128GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) – $399

Mobile Accessories

Anker CD Slot Universal Phone Holder – $9.99

Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger – $35.99

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver – $16.39

AUKEY Car Charger with Dual USB Ports – $14.99

Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $9.99

AUKEY 30000mAh Portable Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 – $49.99

Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-USB Car Charger – $11.99

Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for Samsung S7 – $38.99

iClever BoostCube+ 60W 6 Port USB Wall Charger – $21.99

AUKEY 10050mAh Portable Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 – $26.99

Pictek Air Vent Cell Phone Car Mount Holder – $9.99

Wearables

Moto 360 42mm – $199

Fitbit Charge 2 – $129

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier – $299

Garmin vívosmart HR+ – $139

Moov Now – $59.99 (clip 20% coupon on page to drop to $47.99)

Garmin vívoactive HR – $199

Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2 – $199

Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire – $379

Nokia Body+ – Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale – $99

Audio

JBL Charge 3 – $119

JBL Flip 4 – $99

Logitech 982-000072 UE 4000 – $17.99

Beats by Dr. Dre Tour2 Active In-Ear Headphones – $50

Google Home – $109

Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones – $25.99

Photive BTH3 Over-The-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $39.95

Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headset – $99

UE BOOM 2 – $129

Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker – $48

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM – $99

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $169

Sony XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker – $68

Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $178

Samsung Level U Pro – $32.99

SONY h.ear Headphone Hi-Res w/ Remote & Microphone (Viridian Blue) MDR-100AAPL – $99

Cameras & Drones

Sony Alpha a6500 – $1298

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens – $110

DJI Mavic Pro – $999

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses – $449

Nikon D810 DSLR Camera – $2496

Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $329

Davis & Sanford Provista 7518B Tripod – $155

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses – $496

Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens – $129

Canon Speedlite 430EX III-RT – $249

Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Rode VideoMic Pro – $2598

Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera – $649

Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM Lens – $279

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens – $4199

TV’s & Games

LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV – $1499

Google – Chromecast Ultra – $59

Google Chromecast – $30

Logitech Harmony Ultimate – $108.98

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console (Gold) – $249

TCL 32S305 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV – $169

VIZIO D39hn-E0 D-Class 39″ Class Full-Array LED TV – $204

Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV – $2297

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Sound Bar System – $294

Roku Streaming Stick (3600R) – $39.99

Roku Premiere+ – $79.80

Sonos PLAYBAR TV Soundbar – $699

Denon HEOS HomeCinema Soundbar & Subwoofer – $599

Sony XBR49X900E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $1198

Laptops & Desktops

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro 8GB RAM 256GB SSD – $1279

Microsoft 13.5″ Surface Book – $909

Asus Flip 2-in-1 Touch 10.1″ Quad Core 1.8GHz 2GB RAM 16GB SSD Chromebook – $149

Dell 15.6″ XPS 15 9550 – $1499

Google Wifi – $279

Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $54.99

LG 34UM68-P 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor – $397

Acer Aspire R 15 Convertible Laptop – $799

Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard – $21.99

Samsung CF391 Series Curved 32-Inch FHD Monitor – $309

Samsung T3 Portable SSD – $369

ASUS Chromebook C202SA – $199

Home

August Smart Lock – $199

iRobot Roomba 980 – $799

Circle with Disney – $98.99

TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb – $15.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $199

iRobot Roomba 690 – $374

Wemo Mini Smart Plug – $29.99

BLACK+DECKER HRV425BLP SMARTECH Lithium Robotic Pet Vacuum – $399

LIFE V3s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – $158

Lasko Wind Curve Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer – $58

Honeywell RCHT8610WF2006 Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart 7 Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat – $114

Cambond House Doorbell – $18.99 w/ code H88HG6RR

Cambond Small Desk Fan – $12.99 w/ code 3PTFL2OR