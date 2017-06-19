Electronics Deals – June 19th, 2017: LG V20, Omaker Car Charger & More
B&H Photo is offering up the GoPro HERO 4 today for just $309.99, that’s over $100 off of its regular price. The HERO 4 is GoPro’s latest action camera, which does actually have a viewfinder on the back, making it a great option for those needing an action camera. It is also offering up the Moto 360 for just $199, and more in today’s deals.
If you’re in need of a new car charger, this one from Omaker is definitely worth taking a look at. This one has three USB ports which output at up to 2.4A each. Unfortunately, it does not support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standard, but 2.4A should still be fast enough for most devices to get a quick charge when needed.Buy the Omaker 3-Port Car Charger
Need some extra storage? Western Digital has you covered with its My Passport external hard drive here. This one supports both Mac and Windows and it has a ton of space. We’re talking about 4TB of space, which is going to be enough for most people these days.Buy the WD My Passport 4TB External Hard Drive
The LG V20 is perhaps one of the best smartphones on the market right now. It really checks all of the boxes, including a removable battery, micro SD card slot and 64GB of storage. It does also have a Quad DAC inside which offers some incredible sounding audio for the audiophiles out there. And right now it’s just $469, nearly $300 off of its regular price.Buy the LG V20
Today Only!
Moultrie Tripod Feeders – $103.99
Delsey Bastille Lite 25″ Expandable 4 Wheel Spinner – $104.99
totes Auto Open Vented Golf Stick Umbrella – $15.99
Travelpro Inflight Lite 2 Two-Piece Hardside Spinner Set – $109
Moto 2nd Gen Moto 360 42mm Men’s Smartwatch – $199
GoPro HERO4 Black – $309
New Releases
HTC U11 – $649
Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition – Starting at $449 (43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch & 65-inch available)
Sony XBR55A1E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV (2017 Model) – $3998
Logitech MX Master 2S – $99
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S – $79
Pre-Order Amazon Echo Show (Ships June 28th) – $229,
Amazon Echo Look – $199 (By invitation only!)
Smartphones & Tablets
Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950 – $599
Google Pixel 32GB – $574.99
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – $369
Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930A – $299
Huawei Mate 9 – $508.09
LG G4 VS986 32GB – $99
LG G6 H870DS 64GB – $497.99
Motorola Moto Z Play XT1635-02 – $349
Apple 9.7″ iPad (2017, 128GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) – $399
Mobile Accessories
Anker CD Slot Universal Phone Holder – $9.99
Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger – $35.99
Mpow Bluetooth Receiver – $16.39
AUKEY Car Charger with Dual USB Ports – $14.99
Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $9.99
AUKEY 30000mAh Portable Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 – $49.99
Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-USB Car Charger – $11.99
Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for Samsung S7 – $38.99
iClever BoostCube+ 60W 6 Port USB Wall Charger – $21.99
AUKEY 10050mAh Portable Charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 – $26.99
Pictek Air Vent Cell Phone Car Mount Holder – $9.99
Wearables
Moto 360 42mm – $199
Fitbit Charge 2 – $129
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier – $299
Garmin vívosmart HR+ – $139
Moov Now – $59.99 (clip 20% coupon on page to drop to $47.99)
Garmin vívoactive HR – $199
Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2 – $199
Garmin Fenix 3 Sapphire – $379
Audio
JBL Charge 3 – $119
JBL Flip 4 – $99
Logitech 982-000072 UE 4000 – $17.99
Beats by Dr. Dre Tour2 Active In-Ear Headphones – $50
Google Home – $109
Amazon Echo Dot – $39
Amazon Echo – $139
Amazon Tap – $99
Anker SoundBuds Lite Bluetooth Headphones – $25.99
Photive BTH3 Over-The-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $39.95
Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headset – $99
UE BOOM 2 – $129
Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker – $48
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM – $99
B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $169
Sony XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker – $68
Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – $178
Samsung Level U Pro – $32.99
SONY h.ear Headphone Hi-Res w/ Remote & Microphone (Viridian Blue) MDR-100AAPL – $99
Cameras & Drones
Sony Alpha a6500 – $1298
Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens – $110
DJI Mavic Pro – $999
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses – $449
Nikon D810 DSLR Camera – $2496
Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $329
Davis & Sanford Provista 7518B Tripod – $155
Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses – $496
Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens – $129
Canon Speedlite 430EX III-RT – $249
Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Rode VideoMic Pro – $2598
Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera – $649
Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM Lens – $279
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens – $4199
TV’s & Games
LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV – $1499
Google – Chromecast Ultra – $59
Google Chromecast – $30
Logitech Harmony Ultimate – $108.98
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console (Gold) – $249
TCL 32S305 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV – $169
VIZIO D39hn-E0 D-Class 39″ Class Full-Array LED TV – $204
Samsung Electronics QN55Q7F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV – $2297
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Sound Bar System – $294
Roku Streaming Stick (3600R) – $39.99
Roku Premiere+ – $79.80
Sonos PLAYBAR TV Soundbar – $699
Denon HEOS HomeCinema Soundbar & Subwoofer – $599
Sony XBR49X900E 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $1198
Laptops & Desktops
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro 8GB RAM 256GB SSD – $1279
Microsoft 13.5″ Surface Book – $909
Asus Flip 2-in-1 Touch 10.1″ Quad Core 1.8GHz 2GB RAM 16GB SSD Chromebook – $149
Dell 15.6″ XPS 15 9550 – $1499
Google Wifi – $279
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – $54.99
LG 34UM68-P 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor – $397
Acer Aspire R 15 Convertible Laptop – $799
Logitech K360 Wireless Keyboard – $21.99
Samsung CF391 Series Curved 32-Inch FHD Monitor – $309
Samsung T3 Portable SSD – $369
ASUS Chromebook C202SA – $199
Home
August Smart Lock – $199
iRobot Roomba 980 – $799
Circle with Disney – $98.99
TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb – $15.99
Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $199
iRobot Roomba 690 – $374
Wemo Mini Smart Plug – $29.99
BLACK+DECKER HRV425BLP SMARTECH Lithium Robotic Pet Vacuum – $399
LIFE V3s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – $158
Lasko Wind Curve Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer – $58
Honeywell RCHT8610WF2006 Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart 7 Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat – $114
Cambond House Doorbell – $18.99 w/ code H88HG6RR
Cambond Small Desk Fan – $12.99 w/ code 3PTFL2OR