DOOGEE MIX Highlights, Available To Buy For $169.99

The DOOGEE MIX is now available to buy from Banggood for only $169.99. This is a smartphone that comes with a number of main selling points, although the display is certainly one to focus on. As this is a smartphone that adopts the use of a 5.5-inch, bezel-less, Super AMOLED, and Gorilla Glass 5-protected display, offering a maximized and clear viewing experience. For instance, while this is a 5.5-inch display, it is housed on a smartphone that would normally adopt a 5-inch display. One of the reasons the display can be so prevalent on the front panel, is that it does not only stretch to each side of the smartphone, but also to the top of the smartphone.

Another one of its touted key benefits is its low levels of consumption. This is a handset which not only comes loaded with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, but is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. Which is one of the newest, best-performing, and low-consuming processors out there. In general, the Helio P25 is understood to offer up to 25-percent power saving, compared to previous models and the DOOGEE MIX clocks its Helio P25 at 2.5 GHz. Of course, cameras remain to be a key smartphone aspect and the DOOGEE MIX looks to bolster its camera capabilities with the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup. This configuration is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera, and backed up by a secondary 8-megapixel camera. As to be expected, one focused on the RGB data, while the other adds in the details. In general, these cameras look to capture more light and in the end, produce more vivid, detailed, and clear images. On the front of the device is a 5-megapixel camera which is equipped with a beautify mode and other software tweaks for improved selfies.

As for some of the more system-level aspects, the DOOGEE MIX includes a 3,380 mAh battery which looks to offer up to 45 hours of talk time, Those interested in video consumption can expect the battery to last up to 11 hours, while gamers will be looking at 7.5 hours of usage. Either way, the battery supports quick charging due to its 5V/2A support. This smartphone also includes a fingerprint sensor which can be unlocked in 0.1-seconds. This sensor also comes with some additional functionality including 360-degree identification and customized gestures. The operating system in play is Android 7.0 (Nougat), which is overlaid with a customized UI. This UI looks to add some more color to the UI experience, while also including a number of software tweaks to improve the experience in general. Including a ‘smart box’, a customized lock screen, and a security feature which allows the user to apply a different password for each app, if wanted.