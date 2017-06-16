DIRECTV NOW Giving Out Free Roku Premiere Plus to New Customers

DIRECTV NOW has now begun giving out a free Roku Premiere Plus to new customers who prepay for two months of the service. DIRECTV NOW wasn’t doing this before, since the service wasn’t actually available on Roku until just a few weeks ago. Seeing as the Roku Premiere Plus is typically priced at around $99.99, and you can get two months of DIRECTV NOW for just $70 (using the cheapest, $35/month plan), that’s a pretty good deal for those that want to get a Roku, and want to check out DIRECTV NOW. Seeing as you do get to keep the Roku Premiere Plus even after you cancel.

The Roku Premiere Plus is the company’s high-end set-top box. It streams in 4K and also has support for HDR. Now this all depends on your internet connection, but streaming in 4K is pretty smooth on the Premiere Plus, making it a great set-top box to pick up. Additionally, the Roku Premiere Plus has a ton of apps available for it. So you can watch Hulu, Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, NBA, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango NOW and so much more. There are over 100,000 different apps available on the Roku Premiere Plus, making it a great set-top box to pick up, and one of the cheapest ways to get a 4K-streaming set-top box (the only thing cheaper is the Chromecast Ultra).

Now DIRECTV NOW on the other hand offers plenty of content for you to check out. The service has four options for channel packages. Starting at $35/month and going up to $80. DIRECTV NOW also allows customers to add things like HBO, Showtime and Cinemax to its packages. These are all $5/month each, which is cheaper than its competitors, and even cheaper than traditional cable, who typically charge around $10-15 for each. DIRECTV NOW started out a big rocky, but AT&T has worked hard to improve its streaming capabilities and also improve its on-demand feature-set. There are over 200,000 titles available on-demand for users right now on DIRECTV NOW. So it’s a great time to sign up, not to mention the free Roku Premiere Plus, which is a great bonus as well.