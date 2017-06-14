Deal: Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for just $599 – 6/14/17

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 is being sold at eBay for just $599 right now. That’s $150 off of its regular price. It’s also being sold by Samsung Mobile’s official eBay store, so this is the official unlocked Galaxy S8 for the US, the SM-G950U.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is one of the best smartphones of the year right now. It sports a 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung has also included a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage – up to 256GB. There’s a pretty beefy 3000mAh battery inside which will keep the Galaxy S8 going all day long. That battery is not removable, unfortunately, but it does support Samsung’s adaptive fast charging, so you can charge it up rather quickly. The Galaxy S8 is only being sold in midnight black right now, which is the only color that Samsung sells the unlocked model in anyways.

Through this eBay listing, users will get a one-year warranty from Samsung, so that if anything should happen to your Galaxy S8, you’ll be well taken care of. The G950U is only compatible with GSM carriers, which includes AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. It will work with GSM carriers outside of the US, but it won’t be optimized for their networks and bands. eBay is offering up its ‘Fast n Free’ shipping on the Galaxy S8 as well.