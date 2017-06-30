Deal: Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual-SIM for just $599 – 6/30/17

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is seeing a rather big price drop over on eBay. Dropping from its regular price of $750, all the way down to just $599 which is a pretty great price for this smartphone. This is the dual-SIM model, which means it is the Exynos variant and not the Snapdragon 835-powered Galaxy S8. But it will still work in the US on both AT&T and T-Mobile as well as other GSM carriers.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 was announced back in March and became available in late April. The device sports a 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. It’s of the 18.5:9 aspect ratio variety instead of the typical 16:9. Which means it is a bit taller, which gives it the infinity display feature. There’s an Exynos 8895 processor inside powering the show with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage if you should need to do so. Additionally, there is a 3000mAh battery inside powering the Galaxy S8, and it should keep it going all day long. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S8 does not sport a removable battery, but it does have adaptive fast charging, so it should charge up pretty quickly anyways. You can pick up the Galaxy S8 from eBay using the link down below!