Deal: Unlocked LG G5 (H830) for $249 – Today Only

Today, in Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, the retailer is offering up an unlocked LG G5 for just $249. This marks the lowest price the LG G5 has seen for a brand new model of the device. Typically refurbished units have been around $229, and brand new units around $300. So this marks a $50 price drop compared to recent pricing. Making this a great deal on a pretty great smartphone.

The LG G5 debuted last year and was LG’s flagship for the beginning of 2016. It sported a 5.2-inch QHD IPS display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It did have a micro SD card slot for expanding said storage, by up to 256GB. There was a removable 2800mAh battery inside, which was part of its “modular” functionality. The LG G5 was a metal smartphone and had some great specs. It has since been updated to Android Nougat, so that it is indeed on the latest version of Android.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

