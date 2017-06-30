Deal: Unlocked Huawei Mate 9 for $449 – 6/30/17

The Huawei Mate 9 is currently seeing its first meaningful price drop over on eBay. It is being sold as a factory unlocked device, and it’s the MHA-L29 model, which is the one that is sold here in the US. It is currently going for just $449, which is about $150 off of its regular price. The Huawei Mate 9 has been sold for $599 since it debuted in January.

Huawei’s Mate 9 is the company’s first flagship being sold in the US. It sports a 5.9-inch full HD display, powered by the Kirin 960 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Now Huawei does also have a micro SD card slot available here which can expand the storage for users, up to 256GB. There’s also a dual-camera setup on the back which houses a 20-megapixel black and white sensor with a 12-megapixel color sensor that makes for some pretty incredible images. This is all powered by a rather massive 4000mAh battery inside, which should keep the Huawei Mate 9 going all day long and then some.

eBay is offering up free shipping and no taxes on the Huawei Mate 9, so there are no other hidden costs in this device. It’s $449 out the door. Currently, it is only available in white, as the other colors are sold out, and according to the eBay listing, it is already 78% sold, so you’ll want to hurry and get yours before it’s gone.