Deal: TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs for $15.99 – 6/12/17

Today, Amazon has discounted TP-Link’s smart LED Light Bulbs to just $15.99. That’s the lowest price these bulbs have ever been. These are the white, dimmable bulbs and not the colored bulbs. These bulbs usually are priced at about $35, but lately, they’ve been closer to around $25. Now they are even cheaper, and definitely worth grabbing.

These smart light bulbs from TP-Link are great because they work with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and more, all without needing to use a hub to connect them together. You can attach several bulbs to a single room and then control it all from your smartphone, or using your voice with Google Assistant or Alexa. These are the cheapest light bulbs available right now, that work with Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant, and are definitely worth taking a look at, even if you aren’t buying them. They also make a great Father’s Day Gift. Remember that next Sunday is Father’s Day.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime