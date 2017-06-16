Deal: T-Mobile Offers BOGO on Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, LG G6, V20 – 6/16/17

T-Mobile announced today that it is offering up a Buy One, Get One sale on a number of its top-selling smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6 and LG V20. Citing that you could pick one up for Dad for Father’s Day (which is this Sunday!) and then get one for yourself for free. As usual with these BOGO deals, the second device (of equal or lesser value) is free via bill credits. So you will need to stick with T-Mobile for the full 24 months for the device to be completely free.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are heralded as some of the best smartphones ever made. These two are mostly the same, aside from the screen size and battery. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch display with a 3000mAh battery and the Galaxy S8 Plus has a larger 6.2-inch display and a 3500mAh battery inside. Otherwise, both sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot for expanding storage.

Now the LG G6 and LG V20 on the other hand are a bit different. The LG V20 is a bit older (so it would be the free one) and has a 5.7-inch display, much like the LG G6. However the LG G6 has a 18:9 aspect ratio display, versus the 16:9 on the LG V20. Both sport the Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM. The LG V20 comes with 64GB of storage and the G6 with 32GB of storage. Both of which use a micro SD card slot for expanding said storage.

You are able to mix and match these devices, so you could pick up the Galaxy S8 Plus and a LG G6 together. However the cheaper device will be the “free” one, as is usually the case here with BOGO deals. You can visit the T-Mobile link below to check it out.