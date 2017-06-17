Deal: Sony XAV-AX100 Android Auto Head Unit for $425 + $100 Gift Card – 6/17/17

Newegg is currently selling the Sony XAV-AX100 head unit for just $448. However, you can get another 5% off of the regular price, bringing it down to $425.60 using the promo code NEWEGGAUTO at checkout. Of course, that’s still not all. Newegg is also offering up a $100 gift card with the purchase of the Sony XAV-AX100 head unit. Making this a pretty cheap head unit to pick up for your vehicle.

The Sony XAV-AX100 is an aftermarket head unit for most modern vehicles, which will add things like satellite radio, regular HD radio, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Since it is a Sony head unit, you can also expect an upgrade in the audio quality in your car. This is one of the more bare-bones head units available for Android Auto, which is why it’s much cheaper right now, than those from Pioneer and JVC/Kenwood. Now where the price of the Sony XAV-AX100 is just $425.60, you also have to remember that you’ll need to install it, or pay to have it installed. Which could also make it fairly expensive depending on the car.

This sale is only good this weekend at Newegg. So you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone, on Monday at midnight. Newegg is also offering up free shipping on this product.