Deal: Save $150 on the Unlocked LG G6 – 6/15/17

B&H Photo has knocked $150 off of the regular price of the unlocked LG G6, that’s the US997 model for those interested. It is normally $699, but right now you can pick it up for just $549. Now this is unlocked, but it does only work on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US.

The LG G6 is LG’s latest flagship smartphone, having launched in early April. It sports a 18:9 aspect ratio display, which measures 5.7-inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2880×1440. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does sport a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage as well. There’s a 3300mAh non-removable battery available in the LG G6, which should last you all day. If not, there is also Quick Charge 3.0 for recharging that battery fairly quickly. B&H Photo is offering the LG G6 in both black and platinum colors, for those interested.

When it comes to shipping, B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping on the LG G6. So depending on your location, and how close you are to its New York City warehouse, you should have the device in just a couple of days or less. Now it is unlocked, so all you need to do is pop in the SIM card and you’re all set.