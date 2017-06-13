Deal: Save $100 on the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 6/13/17

B&H Photo is currently offering up the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at a slight discount. Shaving $100 off of its regular price, bringing it down to just $749. That’s not a huge price cut, but it is a nice one for a pretty expensive smartphone. This is the unlocked SM-G955F model, this is the international variant and will only work with GSM carriers. That means AT&T and T-Mobile users are good, but Sprint and Verizon are out of luck.

The Galaxy S8 Plus is one of the best smartphones on the market right now. It sports a large 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8890 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung does include a micro SD card slot for expanding that storage by up to 256GB. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the back, which is still said to be one of the best cameras on a smartphone, not to mention the large 3500mAh battery that’s inside. Unfortunately the battery is not removable, but that 3500mAh battery should easily get you through a full day and then some. B&H Photo is offering free expedited shipping, and there are also no taxes, unless you live in the state of New York or New Jersey.