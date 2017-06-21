Deal: Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $165 – 6/21/17

Samsung’s SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit has just hit its lowest price ever, over on Amazon and Walmart (when you opt for in-store pickup). It is available for just $164.70, which is down from its regular price for about $249, and other retailers are currently offering it up for just $175.

In this kit, Samsung SmartThings has included its Hub, an outlet, a motion sensor, two multipurpose sensors, as well as a power supply for the hub. There is also an ethernet cable, which will provide better connectivity to the hub and of course four AA batteries. With the outlet, you’ll be able to plug in virtually any appliance and make it smart. The motion sensor is great for automatically turning on a light when you enter the room and such. The hub is what really makes this kit worth it, and it’s a great way to get started in the SmartThings ecosystem, which is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you’ll be able to soon control your entire home with your voice.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

