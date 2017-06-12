Deal: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus for $699 – 6/12/17

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is currently seeing its lowest price ever over on eBay, coming in at just $699 for an unlocked, brand new model. That’s good for about $150 off of its regular retail price. This is also the unlocked US model (straight from Samsung.com and resold on eBay).

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus is currently the company’s high-end smartphone. It sports a 6.2-inch display, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset inside, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for those that need a bit more space. Users are able to add up to another 256GB of space, via micro SD. There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the back, which has been called one of the best cameras on a smartphone today, and it’s not hard to see why. The Galaxy S8 Plus is only available in midnight black, which is to be expected, since the unlocked model in the US is only being sold in that one color.

eBay is offering its “Fast n Free” shipping on the Galaxy S8 Plus, the listing states that it’ll arrive on Thursday if purchased today. Additionally, there are warranties available to buy, if you need more than the standard Samsung warranty, SquareTrade’s 2-year warranty is $89.99 and definitely worth considering. eBay does offer up financing, which is $30/month for 24 months.