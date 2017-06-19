Deal: Samsung Galaxy S7 for just $224 w/ Code – 6/19/17

Through June 20th, the Galaxy S7 is currently on sale for $279, plus another 20% off bringing it down to just $223.99. This is part of eBay’s 20% off promotion using the code PSUMMER20 at checkout. This code offers 20% off most electronics purchases over $25. Making it a great time to pickup a new smartphone, a new TV or anything else.

The Galaxy S7 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone from last year, but it’s still a great device and competes with the best out there. It sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does have a micro SD card slot available for expanding the storage as well. Samsung has added a 3000mAh non-removable battery, which keeps the Galaxy S7 going all day long, definitely nice to see in a smartphone these days. The Galaxy S7 also has one of the best cameras on the market, despite it being just 12-megapixels – and that’s because the higher the megapixel, the better the image is a myth.

This is a seller refurbished Verizon Galaxy S7 which is unlocked. So that means that it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US, in addition to Verizon. It’s seller refurbished with a grade of B+. It doesn’t come with the original box, but you do get the wall charger and micro USB cable.