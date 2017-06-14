Deal: Nextbit Robin Smartphone for $117.99 – Today Only!

The Nextbit Robin is part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day today, marking it down to just $117.99. That’s the lowest that the Robin has ever been priced at. The previous low was $120, and that was for a used/refurbished model, this one here is brand new. Definitely a good deal for those in need of a new smartphone.

Nextbit Robin isn’t your typical smartphone. It runs on the cloud. So there is 32GB of internal storage, but then users also gets 100GB of cloud storage. The Robin will offload data, like apps you aren’t using, pictures, etc into the cloud and you can retrieve them in a matter of seconds. It’s a pretty interesting concept, and one that we might see more of in the future. The Nextbit Robin does still have flagship specs, so grabbing it at just $118 is definitely a good deal, especially since it does have unlimited storage, in a sense. In this deal of the day, Amazon is offering it in Mint and in Midnight colors.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Nextbit Robin

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime