Deal: Nextbit Robin Back Down to $118 – 6/19/17

Last week, Amazon had discounted the Nextbit Robin to $118 in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Now Newegg has followed suite and discounted the smartphone to $118 on its Flash promotion. The Nextbit Robin is available for $118 for the next 6 days, or until Newegg Flash runs out of stock, and there is also free shipping available.

The Nextbit Robin is a pretty interesting smartphone. It may not have a futuristic feel like the Galaxy S8 or LG G6, but it does have a futuristic feature, which is the cloud. The Nextbit Robin runs on the cloud. What the smartphone does is it offloads your data to the cloud when you aren’t using it. So essentially if you need space (there is 32GB of internal space here) and there are a number of apps that you haven’t used in a while, installed, the phone will offload those to the cloud to free up some space. Now that app(s) will redownload when you tap on its icon, and restore all of your user data almost instantly. The Nextbit Robin also has a Snapdragon 808 processor inside with 3GB of RAM, alongside that 32GB of storage. There’s no micro SD card slot, since Nextbit wants you to use the cloud for storage.