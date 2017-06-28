Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $199 – 6/28/17

The Nest Learning Thermostat is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s getting a $50 price drop, bringing it down to just $199. Which makes it slightly cheaper than its main competitor the Ecobee4 smart thermostat, which is normally $249 (like the Nest Learning Thermostat). This is the third generation, so it is the latest and greatest from Nest, and at the time of writing this, only the white and steel colored models were priced at $199 (the stainless steel was actually a tad cheaper at $195) the copper was still full price.

With the Nest Learning Thermostat, you’ll be able to save some cash on your energy bill. Since the Nest Learning Thermostat is able to keep your home the same temperature no matter how warm or cold it is outside. That’s definitely a great thing for those that don’t want to deal with changing the temperature all the time. The Nest Learning Thermostat can also automatically adjust the temperature when you are out of town, since the home isn’t being used, it doesn’t need to be heated or cooled. It is compatible with both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to easily adjust the temperature with your voice.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

