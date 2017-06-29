Deal: Logitech Mice, Keyboards & More Discounted Today Only

As part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, it has discounted a number of Logitech’s most popular PC peripherals. This includes some mice, keyboards, webcams and even a gamepad. These will only be discounted today until midnight PST or as long as supplies last.

Included in the Gold Box is the Logitech Performance MX mouse. Now this is a somewhat older mouse, and it doesn’t have Bluetooth. But if you are looking for a good mouse for gaming or editing, then this is still a great pick up. It’s currently available for just $49.99, which is about $50 off of its regular price tag. There’s also the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam. This webcam does do 1080p video, and it looks good. So it’s a good replacement for the built-in webcam in your laptop, since those are usually pretty much garbage. Logitech’s popular K750 Solar Keyboard is also part of today’s deal. It’s available for both Mac and PC, and it’s priced at just $39.99 ($37.50 for the Mac version for some reason). These are great keyboards to use, especially if you get plenty of sunlight at your desk.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Shop Logitech's Gold Box Deals

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime