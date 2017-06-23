Deal: LIFX’s A19 Smart LED Bulbs for $45.99 – 6/23/17

LIFX has discounted its A19 smart LED bulbs over on Amazon. Bringing them down from $55, which is the regular price, to just $45.99. That’s not a huge discount, but still very notable, since these bulbs almost never go on sale (we’ve only written about them once before).

The LIFX Smart LED Bulbs are some of the more popular ones out there. Many people prefer them over the Philips Hue bulbs out there since there’s no hub needed. You can get started by buying just one bulb here, which means it’s much cheaper to get started than with Philips Hue or another platform. These bulbs do work with the Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, so you are able to control them with your voice, which is pretty impressive. These are colored bulbs, and contain around 16 million different colors, allowing you to really make your home pretty colorful. LIFX does support multiple bulbs in the same room, even different bulbs in the same room, through the Android or iOS app.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

