Deal: Klipsch R6 Neckbud Headphones for $59.95 – 6/21/17

The Klipsch R6’s are currently on sale over at eBay. It’s one of the very few neckbud headphones made by a popular HiFi audio company, which makes this a pretty good deal. eBay is offering these for just $59.95, which is down from its regular price of $179. These are a manufacturer refurbished model, which is important to note.

Klipsch is well-known for its audio, it actually powers the speakers found in many movie theaters today, so it’s no stranger to great audio. And with the R6 neckbuds from Klipsch, you’ll get a great experience when it comes to audio. These headphones offer up to 18 hours of battery life on a charge, which is actually really good, and something you don’t often see from a pair of neckbuds these days. Additionally, they are rated at IPX4 for sweat and water resistance. Meaning that they will be great for taking to the gym. The neckband is made of leather, so it will feel great on your neck while wearing them, instead of being plastic like most of the other neckbuds that are out there on the market today.

eBay is offering free shipping on the Klipsch R6 neckbud headphones, so it’s definitely worth picking up from eBay. Not to mention there are no taxes at all when purchasing from eBay, no matter where you are. Which is a nice perk as well.