Deal: iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $364 – 6/21/17

iRobot’s Roomba 860 is currently on sale for $364, over at Amazon. This marks the Roomba 860’s lowest price ever – for a brand new model. The previous low price was $386, so this is another $22 off of the regular price, making it a great time to pick up a new robot vacuum.

The Roomba 860 from iRobot is one of its many robot vacuums that are on the market. The Roomba 860 is the more mid-range model (think of the Moto G5 Plus of Robot Vacuums). It does offer up to two-times the battery life of many other robot vacuums out there. It does also have iRobot’s iAdapt technology, which maps out your home so that the vacuum knows where to clean without missing any spots. It also senses stairs, so that it doesn’t fall down the stairs (which would likely total the Roomba 860). There is also the AeroForce 3-stage cleaning system built in, which makes this a great robot vacuum for cleaning a home that has pets, so that you’ll be able to have people over that might be allergic to your dog or cat.

