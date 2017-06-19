Deal: Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 3 for $105 w/ Code – 6/19/17

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 3 is currently on sale for just $131. And actually you can save an additional 20% on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 3 when you use the promo code PSUMMER20 at checkout. This knocks the price down to around $105, making this speaker worth picking up, almost an impulse purchase.

Harman Kardon is known for its audio prowess, and the Onyx Studio 3 is its best speaker yet. It isn’t quite portable, since it is such a large speaker, but it does output some incredible sound, and it is available in a few different colors. Now it does have a built in battery, which will last around 5 hours, but due to the speaker’s size, you’ll likely keep it on a table or desk. It’s also a great addition to an entertainment system. It can output a ton of audio, which is great for those that want loads of sound coming from their speaker, and it also offers up some pretty deep bass, plus some crystal clear and crisp highs and mids. It’s not quite HiFi audio, but it’s pretty darn close.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 3 ships from New York and is free to ship. So those that are closer to New York City will get it in their hands sooner than those on the west coast. The seller does ship within 1 business day, so it should still arrive pretty quickly.