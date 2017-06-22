Deal: Harman Kardon Esquire Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $69.95 – Today Only!

The Harman Kardon Esquire Mini Bluetooth Speaker is currently on sale over at Amazon, in its Gold Box Deal of the Day. Which means it’ll only be this price for today, until midnight PST, or as long as supply lasts. This is down from its regular price of $149.95 and also marks its lowest price ever.

Harman Kardon is well known for its audio expertise, and the Esquire Mini is a great Bluetooth speaker with incredible sound. It’s stylish and also pretty small, making it very portable and easy to throw in your bag when you’re traveling. The Esquire Mini is a great speaker to put on your desk and listen to your favorite tunes and such. Its battery is rated at lasting around 8 hours, and it is also available in black, blue, brown, gold and white, as part of this deal. It’s a great speaker to add to your collection or setup, especially if you are an audiophile, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

