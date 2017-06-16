Deal: Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $224 – 6/16/17

The Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System, which never goes on sale, is seeing a slight price drop over on Amazon. It’s currently available for $224, that’s down from its regular price of $249. The Solo 5 is a sound bar that can make your TV really come alive, and it’s a great purchase for your entertainment system.

Bose is known for its audio, and the Solo 5 TV Sound System definitely shows you why. The Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System is a great sounding soundbar, and it’s just one soundbar, so there isn’t a separate subwoofer included, like some others on the market. It has enhanced bass, which can also be controlled by the remote, and surprisingly, it can stream via Bluetooth from your smartphone or tablet. So it does double duty, so to speak. The Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System can really make your music come alive, and make you feel like you are actually there, when watching a movie. If you’re looking for a good soundbar, this is definitely worth picking up.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime