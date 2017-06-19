Deal: BOGO on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus is Back – 6/19/17

Samsung has brought its crazy popular buy one, get one free deal on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. This deal is only applicable on the T-Mobile model bought from Samsung.com. Now, this is the T-Mobile model so it won’t work on Verizon or Sprint, but it will work on AT&T and other GSM networks including MVNOs. To get this deal, you’ll need to purchase two Galaxy S8s or S8 Plus’ and activate at least one within 14 days, then you will receive a credit each month. You’ll be purchasing the devices on installment plans, so the second device will be free, as long as you keep one active for the full 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 Plus sports a larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a larger 3500mAh battery inside. Otherwise, the two devices have the same specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding the storage here, up to an additional 256GB. There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the back which takes incredible photos, and finally, it is running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

This deal was available last month and it sold out very quickly (we’re talking a matter of hours). So if you are interested in getting a free Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible before its gone.