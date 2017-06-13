Deal: AUKEY CC-S1 Car Charger for $6.70 w/ Code – 6/13/17

The AUKEY CC-S1 car charger is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s coming in at just $6.69 when you use the promo code AUKEYCCS at checkout. That promo code will actually get you 30% off on multiple items as well, so you could buy two of these car chargers for under $14 which is not a bad deal at all.

This car charger from AUKEY is a dual-port car charger. Both ports output at 2.4A giving us a total of 4.8A of power. Unfortunately, the AUKEY CC-S1 does not support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge functionality, so you are stuck with 2.4A, but that is still plenty fast for most smartphones. Additionally, the AUKEY CC-S1 is quite small, and actually fits into the charging port in your car nicely. It’ll make your passengers think that USB ports are built into the car, which is actually happening with most newer cars these days. Only the black car charger is on sale at this price, the white one is normally $11.99, and with this promo code AUKEYCCS you’ll get it knocked down to just over $8. Still not a bad price.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

