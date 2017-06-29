Deal: Amazon Offering $10 Credit for Streaming a Movie – 6/29/17

Amazon announced this morning that Prime Day is taking place on July 11th and it’ll be a 30-hour long event. It also announced a slew of other promotions it was doing gearing up to the event, including a couple of promotions that would net you a $10 credit for Amazon Prime Day. And one of them is streaming a video from Amazon Video, which would net you $10 in credit. The only caveat here is that you will need to go ahead and use that credit by the end of Prime Day, or it’ll expire. It does also take about 3-4 days for the credit to hit your account, so you’ll need to do this ahead of time, and of course you do need to be a Prime member.

This promotion only works if you have never streamed a video before on Amazon Video to your TV. It’s very easy to do though, as Amazon Video is available on most platforms (there’s even a handy list of eligible devices on the webpage). Once you’ve logged into Amazon Video, you can go ahead and find a movie or TV show to watch and stream it. Once it’s finished, you’ll get the credit within about 3 to 4 days to use on Prime Day. It’s a pretty simple way to get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day where there will be thousands of great deals on different products. If you haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime yet, make sure to hit the link below and get your 30-day trial (or if you are a student, it’s 6 months, then half price after that). If you are a Prime member, hit the second link and find out how to get the $10 credit.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Stream Amazon Video, Get a $10 Credit