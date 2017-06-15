Deal: Amazon Chargers & Cables Discounted 30% – Today Only

As part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day today, it has discounted a number of Anker’s most popular products. These include wall chargers, call chargers, charging hubs and even some cables. So if you’re in need of a new wall charger, now is the time to pick one up.

First up in the deal of the day, is Anker’s PowerPort 4. This is its 4-port USB wall charger, which outputs 40W. This does not feature quick charging at all, but it does do up to 2.4A out of each port. So definitely worth checking out. And right now, Anker is selling it for just $18.99. Next up is another wall charger, it’s Anker’s PowerPort Speed 2. This is a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger with two ports. So if you have a Quick Charge 3.0 device like the LG G6, HTC 10 or even the Xiaomi Mi 6, you’ll be able to charge it pretty quickly. The PowerPort Speed 2 is currently available for just $19.99.

Moving to the car, Anker’s PowerDrive Speed 2 is also on sale. This is a 2-port Quick Charge 3.0 car charger, which we reviewed recently. The PowerDrive Speed 2 brings fast charging to the car, and it is backwards compatible (similar to the PowerPort Speed 2). It’s available for $18.99 today. Finally, Anker has a 5-pack of micro USB cables available in today’s deal. They are available in assorted lengths (which means one 6-foot long, two 3.3-feet long and two one-foot long cables). This 5-pack is available for $9.69. Now, for those that also use Apple products, Anker does have a 6-foot long Lightning cable for $8 today.