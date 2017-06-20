Deal: 2 AUKEY Dual-Port Car Chargers for $17 – 6/20/17

AUKEY’s very popular, ultra-compact dual-port car charger is now on sale for just $17, which includes a two-pack. So you’ll be getting two car chargers for just $17, which is a pretty fantastic deal.

These car chargers are ultra-compact, and actually look like they were built into your car. It’s a pretty cool look, especially if you want to make your car look a bit more modern. These car chargers have two ports, each of which output at 2.4A. Now that isn’t Qualcomm’s Quick Charging, but it is still plenty fast for most smartphones today. That should charge a smartphone nearly twice as fast as a regular charger, which typically charges at around 1.8A. So it’s still good. These car chargers do not come with micro USB cables or any cables really. So you will need to supply your own here to charge up your devices, unfortunately. AUKEY does also include a 2-year warranty on both car chargers, which is great for peace of mind.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy Two AUKEY Dual-Port Car Chargers

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime