Cord Cutters Giveaway: Lifetime Plex Pass, HDHomeRun Connect, Mohu Leaf 50 – USA Only

Plex recently announced a new feature for its Plex app, live TV. Allowing those who use the Plex service the option to tune in and watch content on local TV channels at no extra cost. However, that is only the start of the benefits on offer, as when the feature is combined with suitable hardware, the user is also able to record shows and movies airing on live TV. And of course, play them back whenever they want. Furthermore, as this is a feature that works with Plex’s Media Server, the recorded shows can be watched on just about any device, and from just about anywhere in the world. This is not only free local TV, but free local TV wherever you are, and on whatever device you are using.

The only problem with this service is that it does require you to have a number of things first. For instance, you need to have a Plex Pass. This will either cost you $4.99 per month, $39.99 per year, or $119.99 for a lifetime pass. On top of that you will also need a digital tuner to be able to record, as well as an antenna to receive the local OTA signals in the first place. Luckily, we have teamed up with Plex to provide one lucky winner with all three. So on offer is not only a lifetime Plex Pass (valued at $119.99), but also a HDHomeRun Connect tuner (valued at $99.99), and a Mohu Leaf 50 antenna (valued at $69.99).

To be in with a chance of winning this cord-cutters package, all you need to do is take part in the competition widget below. You will first need to enter the contest by signing into the widget using your email address. After you have entered, you will also be able to gain additional entries by completing various actions, including visiting Plex and Android Headlines social media channels. The good news is that you can complete as many actions as you like. Each action offers a unique number of entries and each entry has the potential to be the winning one. This contest is only open to US residents and will close promptly THIS FRIDAY (June 23, 2017) at 2:59 p.m. PDT. Enter now for your chance to win a lifetime Plex Pass, a HDHomeRun Connect tuner, and a Mohu Leaf 50 antenna – courtesy of Plex and Android Headlines.

