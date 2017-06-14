Consumer Reports: Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus Beat The Competition

It seems like the Galaxy S8 is the top-ranked smartphone by Consumer Reports, well, to be more specific, the Galaxy S8 Plus is. The Galaxy S8 is second placed, and it is followed by the Galaxy S7 Edge and the LG G6, which means that the first three smartphones on the list are all manufactured by Samsung. For those of you who are wondering where does the iPhone 7 fit in, well, the iPhone 7 Plus is takes the fifth place on this list.

Now, in its report, the source praises the Galaxy S8 in many ways, and especially its design, display, and the device’s mall footprint because of the first two factors. The narrow design of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus makes it easier to use the two phones with one hand, though you’ll need to adjust your grip quite considerably if you want to access the upper portion of either of these two phones, especially on the Galaxy S8 Plus. Consumer Reports did call the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint scanner ‘awkwardly placed’, which is not exactly a surprise, the source says that they were unable to hit it from the first try in a number of occasions, and its placement isn’t exactly ideal so that you know where to hit every time. This, of course, results in tapping on the rear-facing camera lens, which then results in smudges on that lens. On top of everything, Consumer Reports also praised the Galaxy S8’s camera, and the source also says that the Galaxy S8 devices are not suffering because they did not implement two camera sensors like the LG G6 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

Now, the comparison between the Galaxy S8 devices and the iPhone 7 (Plus) is definitely not fair at the moment, as Apple still did not release its 2017 flagship. This comparison will make far more sense once the iPhone 8 lands, if that’s what Apple plans to call it. Having said that, we’ve already reviewed the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, in case you’d like to check that out. These two devices are made out of metal and glass, and they ship with QHD+ displays which come with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Both devices come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM (market dependent), and you’re getting a 12-megapixel shooter on the back of both of these phones. You can get more spec info by clicking here.