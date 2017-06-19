Confirmed: Honor 9 Will Be Announced On June 27 In Berlin

The Honor 9 handset was announced on June 12 in China, and the device’s global announcement will occur on June 27, the company has confirmed. Honor has released this official confirmation on its official Twitter account, and the device will be announced in Berlin. If you take a look at the provided image, you will see the Honor 6 Plus on the left, the Honor 8 on the right, and a teaser for an upcoming device in-between them. Well, that device is not exactly unknown, this teaser is supposed to represent the Honor 9.

The Honor 8 was quite a success for Honor on a global scale, the phone actually sold really well in both Europe and the US, and considering that the device is being announced in Germany later this month, it seems like it will be launched in Europe soon after that. The Honor 9 is a compact smartphone which is made out of metal and glass, it resembles its predecessor quite a bit, but unlike the Honor 8, it comes with a curved back, and its fingerprint scanner is placed below the display. The company’s branding is located on the back of the phone, along with a dual camera setup, dual-LED, dual tone flash, and the laser autofocus sensor. The Honor 9 was announced in Amber Gold, Black, Charm Sea Blue and Seagull Gray color variants in China, and chances are that all those variants will become available in Europe as well.

The Honor 9 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. This handset is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,200mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel shooters are located on the back of this phone, and a single 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the front side of this phone. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, and on top of it, you’ll find Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin. This handset offers two SIM card slots on the inside, and the phone’s pricing starts at 2,299 Yuan ($338) in China. The device will cost a bit more in other regions, but it will be affordable nonetheless.

Buy the Honor 9