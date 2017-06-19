Chromecast Owners Get A $0.99 Movie Rental

If you own and have activated a Google Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra, you’ll be able to rent an “eligible” movie from Google Play for only $0.99. Google does not list the eligible titles on the promotion page, but since previous promotions of this nature have seen most of the Google Play movie library listed among the eligible entries, this offer is unlikely to be different. The offer is not just for new customers; anybody with a Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra registered to their Google account can take advantage of the offer, so long as they do so before July 31st. Codes are normally to be redeemed at checkout, but once a user takes up the offer, they have until August 31st to actually rent a movie, meaning that those who want to bide their time and rent something that’s still in theaters at the moment can likely do so.

As with any promotion of this sort, there are a few things to keep in mind. There is a strict limit of one nearly-free rental per person, for starters. This means that having both a Chromecast and a Chromecast Ultra will not get you two rentals. You also have to go through Google Payments to pay for the rental, and you have to be 18 years of age or older, or have parental permission. Finally, the promotion is only open to residents of the United States.

While the Chromecast Audio is left out of this promotion, owners of that device can still get 3 months of Spotify Premium for only $0.99. That offer is also available to owners of the two Chromecasts mentioned above, as well as a free month of HBO Now. As with the rental promotion, these offers cannot be duplicated just by having more than one device registered, they only apply to US residents, and they require the person redeeming them to either be over 18 or have parental permission. They also require payment through Google’s own payment system. The Spotify Premium offer ends June 26th. The HBO Now offer does not have an end date listed, but does only apply to new HBO Now customers.