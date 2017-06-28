Certifications Leak For Unannounced Nokia TA-1017 & 1034

Certifications have leaked for two unannounced Nokia phones labeled as the TA-1017 and the TA-1034, showing up in what is said to be an Indonesian regulatory database. Both of these devices are suspected to be the Nokia 9 device which Nokia and HMD Global are preparing to launch in the future, though at the moment there is nothing to actually suggest that these phones are variant models of the Nokia 9. That said, there are various other versions of the Nokia 9 that have reportedly shown up in other certification databases at this point with different model numbers, so it’s entirely possible that these could be the Nokia 9 variants for this particular region and the surrounding regions.

One of those previous versions of the suspected device is the Nokia TA-1004, which was reportedly certified by the FCC just earlier this month on June 10th. On top of that the Nokia TA-1004 also received Bluetooth certification only one day prior to its certification at the FCC. That said June 9th for the Bluetooth certification was only the Listing Date for the certification as the Qualification Assessment Date was actually on May 4th.

Nothing has been confirmed about the Nokia 9 just yet as Nokia and HMD Global haven’t officially announced the phone, but there have been more than a few leaks regarding new Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 9 included. The Nokia 9 is suspected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and come with dual rear-facing cameras, following a trend in smartphones that many of the top flagships are implementing these days. In addition to the CPU and camera setup, the Nokia 9 is also though to have models with different amounts of RAM, potentially one with 4GB and one with 6GB. It’s also been suspected to come running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and given Nokia’s previous Android smartphones that have already launched with Android Nougat onboard, as well as its commitment to updating the Android OS on its family of smartphones as quickly as possible, it seems pretty likely that Android 7.1.1 Nougat is to be the version that launches with Nokia 9 when it hits the market. When exactly that will be is not clear but if these certifications and the certifications from earlier this month are of the Nokia 9 then an official announcement and a launch are not likely to be too far down the road.