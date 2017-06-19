Buy A Pixel XL From The Google Store, Get A Free Google Home

Google has now launched a promotion via the Google Store on two of its major hardware products, Google Home and Pixel by Google. In short, if you buy a Google Pixel XL from the Google Store, Google will now throw in a Google Home completely for free. Essentially, knocking $129.99 off the price of both products. It is worth noting that this deal only extends to the Google Pixel XL, the larger (and more expensive) of the two Pixel smartphones. So the total cost for both products does come in at $769 for the 32GB version of the Pixel XL, or $869 if opting for the 128GB model.

There is nothing too complicated in taking advantage of the deal, simply add both products to the cart and the discount will automatically be reflected in the cart before checking out. Generally speaking there are no major caveats to the promotion, although it should be noted that the deal is only available to buyers located in the US. Locality aside, all color and storage options do seem to be eligible for the deal. While Google has confirmed that the promotion started yesterday (June 19), the company has yet to provide any firm details on how long it will be available for. With the promotion T&Cs simply stating that it will be available “while supplies last”.

If you already own a Pixel or a Pixel XL then this is not going to be much of a deal for you. However, Google has also now discounted some of the cases that are available for the Pixel and the Pixel XL. On offer is the clear Pixel Case by Google and the clear Pixel XL Case by Google. Both of these normally retail for $30, although they are currently available at half that cost – $15. For those looking for a more colorful case, Google’s silicone/polycarbonate cases for both models are also available at half price, down from $$35 to only $17.50. With all color options (blue, coral, green, grey, and peach) for both Pixel phones available at the discounted price. Of course, if you are planning on taking advantage of the main deal (Pixel XL and Google Home), there is nothing stopping you from also picking up some discounted cases as well.